Fiera Capital Corp Buys 927,177 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,177 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $77,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

