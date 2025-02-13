Fiera Capital Corp Buys 927,177 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,177 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $77,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Report on CPRT
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.