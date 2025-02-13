Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

