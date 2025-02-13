Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 134,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,061. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

