J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 266.1% from the January 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

J-Long Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,854. J-Long Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

