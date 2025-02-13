J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 266.1% from the January 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
J-Long Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,854. J-Long Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.
About J-Long Group
