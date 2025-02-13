Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,624 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.22.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $369.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.36 and its 200 day moving average is $290.17.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.