Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 9,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.97. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

