Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s previous close.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Denny’s stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 1,800,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.56.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 244.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

