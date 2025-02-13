Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

