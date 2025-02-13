Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

