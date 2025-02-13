Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.23. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,848,861 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Stock Up 14.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,960.72. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

