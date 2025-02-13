Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

USOY stock remained flat at $13.38 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,748. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.0071 per share. This is a positive change from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

