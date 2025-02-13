Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $14.62 on Thursday, hitting $520.06. 434,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.80. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $525.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $540,051. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.