Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 209.6% from the January 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

TVGNW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 172,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.