Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 209.6% from the January 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
TVGNW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 172,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
