Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 866,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,169 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

