Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,820 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.15%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.