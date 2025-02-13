Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,592 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

