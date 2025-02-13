C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

