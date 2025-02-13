Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

