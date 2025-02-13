Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Invests $921,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,597 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

