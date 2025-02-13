Robert L. Wood Sells 2,900 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LIN stock opened at $458.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.44 and its 200 day moving average is $453.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,145,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
