Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 41,190 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 563,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,525,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

