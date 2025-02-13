Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 5,215 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

