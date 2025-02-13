Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 1,483,483 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,237,000 after buying an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after buying an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 1,654,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after buying an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter.

DFSV opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

