Insider Selling: Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Director Sells 3,477 Shares of Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $120,269.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at $458,732.58. The trade was a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,301,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,920,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.