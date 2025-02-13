Rep. Emily Randall Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Representative Emily Randall (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GARRET D. LEAHEY 2019 IRREVOCABLE F/B/O ALISON LEAHEY” account.

Representative Emily Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 1/6/2025.

GOOG opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Randall

Emily Randall (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Randall (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Emily Randall was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and lives in Bremerton, Washington. Randall earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and women’s studies from Wellesley College in 2008. Her career experience includes working as a development professional with Wellesley College, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Legal Voice.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

