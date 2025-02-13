Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Amentum comprises 0.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

