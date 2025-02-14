Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

