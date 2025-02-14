Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $1,773,629.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 224,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $1,773,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,174.40. This represents a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Compass stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Compass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.