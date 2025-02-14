Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $348,800.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,870.72. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

