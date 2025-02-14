Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 698 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

AMLP opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

