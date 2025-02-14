Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

