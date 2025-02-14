New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $542.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

