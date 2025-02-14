Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 11.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

