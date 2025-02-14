Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues 8-K Filing Regarding Earnings Report and Financial Disclosures

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) recently released its 8-K filing, dated February 13, 2025, detailing the financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In this report, the company disclosed information related to its performance over the past year and upcoming strategies. The following key points were highlighted in the filing:

Earnings Release and Financial Condition:

On February 13, 2025, Organon & Co. issued a press release concerning its results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The Earnings Release, along with other pertinent information, was provided in Exhibit 99.1 of the report. The disclosed information, including future-forward statements, is considered ‘furnished’ and not ‘filed’ under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Regulation FD Disclosure:In connection with a conference call mentioned in the Earnings Release, the company made available the Company Information Presentation regarding its financial results for the same period. The Company Information Presentation, accessible on the company’s website, contains forward-looking statements and cautionary notes.

Upcoming Financial Statements and Exhibits:

The 8-K filing also included financial statements and relevant exhibits. Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 comprised the Press Release detailing results and the Company Information Presentation, respectively. Additionally, Exhibit 104 contained the cover page of the Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

Financial Highlights and Guidance:

Organon & Co. reported revenue of $6.4 billion for FY 2024, noting a 3% increase; diluted EPS for the same period was $3.33, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.11. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $1.96 billion, indicating a 30.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin. The company provided financial guidance for FY 2025, forecasting revenue in the range of $6.125 billion to $6.325 billion.

Strategic Roadmap and Pillars for Growth:

The company outlined its strategic roadmap for the years 2021-2024, focusing on maintaining growth CAGR, launching new products like Vtama, and advancing R&D initiatives. It also emphasized strategic pillars for 2025, including enhancing value capture, consistent capital allocation, and delivering growth products to mitigate impacts like LOE and pricing dynamics.

Financial Adjustments and Free Cash Flow:

The documentation detailed adjustments from GAAP reported figures to Non-GAAP adjusted metrics across various financial aspects. The company displayed information on free cash flow, net leverage ratio, and key milestones in their R&D pipeline.

The 8-K filing offers crucial insights into Organon & Co.’s financial standing, plans for growth, and strategic initiatives for the upcoming year, showcasing a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and future prospects.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

