DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after acquiring an additional 353,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

