Palacios Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

