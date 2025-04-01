VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5245 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 70.6% increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 96,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,975. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.