VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5245 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 70.6% increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of PPH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 96,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,975. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

