Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

CMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 22,342,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,425. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.