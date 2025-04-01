FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $112,960.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 892,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,095. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FORM

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.