Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ambow Education Price Performance

AMBO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,654. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

