Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Genius Group Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,740,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Genius Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.