Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genius Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,740,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

