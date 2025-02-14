Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

