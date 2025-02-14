Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $205.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

