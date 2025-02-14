Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 83348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,246,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,131,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

