Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,534. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

