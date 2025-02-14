The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Sells $7,480,226.06 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.