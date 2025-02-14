The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Sells $7,480,226.06 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

