Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

