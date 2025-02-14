Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

