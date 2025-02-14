PPSC Investment Service Corp Has $135.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PPSC Investment Service Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 15.1% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $135,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

