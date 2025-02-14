Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 5.3 %

ORVMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

