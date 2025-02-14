Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Orvana Minerals Trading Down 5.3 %
ORVMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Orvana Minerals
